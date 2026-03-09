New Jersey high school football coach retiring after 52 years

Chuck Donohue Sr. was a staple in the New Jersey high school football community and regarded as one of the state’s top head coaches.

According to a social media post by his son, Southern Reg athletic director Chuck Donohue Jr., announced the retirement of his father after 28 years leading the Rams football program. Overall, Donohue roamed the sidelines as a head coach for a total of 52 years and finishes with a 290-214-4 final overall record.

Congratulations @SRHS_FB HFC Chuck Donohue Sr on his outstanding 52 year career in the State of NJ – HS Football. Amazing coach, teacher, mentor, ambassador – FATHER. Finishes with a record of 290-214-4.

Congratulations @SRHS_FB HFC Chuck Donohue Sr on his outstanding 52 year career in the State of NJ – HS Football. Amazing coach, teacher, mentor, ambassador – FATHER.

Finishes with a record of 290-214-4 #StJoeHamm#HaddonHeights#Buena#Southern

Love you Dad! #TheChief🏈🍀

Donohue retires as one of the winningest head coaches to have ever coached in the Shore Conference, finishing third all-time in victories.

It didn’t exactly matter where Donohue was coaching at because the head coach found a way to win wherever he landed. Between coaching stints at St. Joseph’s-Hammonton, Haddon Heights, Buena, and Southern, Donohue ended up leading each of the football programs to state sectional final.

At Southern Regional, Donohue the last two years of his career found success, going 15-6 between the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Last season’s 9-2 record was the Rams’ best mark under Donohue since 2012 when the team went 9-4.

Southern Regional finished as the No. 36 ranked team per the New Jersey 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

