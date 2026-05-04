New Jersey High School Football: Holy Spirit reveals 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and New Jersey continues to stand out as a premier pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

One of New Jersey high school football’s top teams from last season are the Absecon (NJ) Holy Spirit Spartans, which saw their season end against Atlantic City in a 37-14 loss. Now the Spartans are looking to bounce back and have themselves a stout group of players returning from the 2025 campaign.

The Spartans graduate senior quarterback Ty Costabile, who last season threw for over 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns finishing as the program’s all-time leading passer (5,675 yards, 67 touchdowns). Now Holy Spirit will look to replace Costabile and a slew of senior starters on offense.

The full Holy Spirit 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 29 – Staten Island (NY) Monsignor Farrell – Battle at the Beach in Ocean City

Sep. 4 – at Camden (NJ) Camden

Sep. 11 – at Richland (NJ) St. Augustine Prep

Sep. 18 – Linwood (NJ) Mainland Regional

Sep. 25 – Glassboro (NJ) Glassboro

Oct. 2 – at Pleasantville (NJ) Pleasantville

Oct. 16 – Ocean City (NJ) Ocean City

Oct. 23 – at Harbor Egg City (NJ) Cedar Creek

Nov. 26 – Atlantic City (NJ) Atlantic City

Holy Spirit ended the last season with a 7-5 record and as the state’s No. 31st ranked team, according to the final New Jersey 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Garden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New Jersey high school football excitement across the state.