New Jersey High School Football: Paramus Catholic reveals 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and New Jersey continues to stand out as a premier pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.

A program that was among the state of New Jersey’s Top 25 high school football teams all throughout the 2025 season was the Paramus Catholic Paladins, which just recently released their 2026 schedule. Paramus Catholic always schedules a number of the top teams in the state and this upcoming schedule is no different.

The Paladins bring back a bevy of talent on both sides of the ball, including 2027 four-star cornerback Austin Barrett, 2027 athlete Nehki Martin and 2028 athlete AJ Lopez.

The full Paramus Catholic 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 27 – Winslow Township

Sep. 4 – The St. James Academy (Va.)

Sep. 12 – at Iona Preparatory School (NY)

Sep. 18 – Don Bosco Prep

Sep. 25 – Hun School

Oct. 3 – at Pope John XXIII

Oct. 10 – at Bergen Catholic

Oct. 16 – St. Peter’s Prep

Oct. 23 – DePaul Catholic

Oct. 31 – at St. Joseph Regional

Paramus Catholic ended the last season with a 6-7 record and as the state’s No. 13th ranked team, according to the final New Jersey 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Paramus Catholic High School

Paramus Catholic High School, located in Paramus, New Jersey, is a private, coeducational Roman Catholic college preparatory school serving students in grades 9–12. Known for its strong academic curriculum, championship athletic teams, and vibrant student life, PC fosters spiritual, intellectual, and personal growth. With a commitment to excellence and service, Paramus Catholic prepares students to lead with integrity and faith in a diverse, global society.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Garden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New Jersey high school football excitement across the state.