New Jersey High School Football: QB Jalen Parker changes mind on transferring to Camden
New Jersey high school football Class of 2027 quarterback Jalen Parker as of a few days ago seemed all but destined to take his talents to Camden.
According to a new report by NJ.com, Parker has changed his mind on transferring from Winslow Township, the back-to-back Group 4 state champion, to Camden, the defending Group 2 state champ. Parker had confirmed with Rivals and multiple other media outlets that he was leaving the Eagles for the Panthers.
Parker’s then-decision to switch schools initially came on the same day that Bill Belton had announced that he accepted the head coaching job at St. Augustine Prep, leaving Winslow Township. Speculation will swirl if Parker will reunite with his former head coach, but for now, what is certain is that the quarterback isn’t leaving Winslow Township anymore.
Parker now stands alone with the all-time state record at 107 career touchdown passes and counting heading into his senior season.
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The junior finished the 2025 New Jersey school football season with 40 touchdown passes, adding two more in Winslow Township’s 34-21 victory over Ramapo in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 4 state championship game.
Parker through 13 games, according to MaxPreps, has completed 194 of 310 passes for 3,048 yards and 38 touchdowns. The signal caller has also shown off the wheels when he’s needed to, rushing for 137 yards and scoring three times.
How to Follow New Jersey High School Football
For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Garden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Garden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of New Jersey.