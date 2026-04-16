New Jersey High School Football: QB Jalen Parker transferring from Winslow Township to Camden

New Jersey high school football’s all-time passing touchdowns leader will be switching up schools for his senior campaign.

Class of 2027 quarterback Jalen Parker announced via social media that he’s transferring from Winslow Township, the back-to-back Group 4 state champion, to Camden, the defending Group 2 state champ. Parker stands alone with the all-time state record at 107 career touchdown passes and counting heading into his senior season with the Panthers.

🏈 We've got more news in South Jersey high school football as Jalen Parker announced via social media he will be transferring to Camden for his senior season.



Parker broke NJ's all-time passing TD record (107) as a junior while helping Winslow Township win back-to-back Group 4… pic.twitter.com/FVas6ImcaW — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) April 16, 2026

The junior finished the 2025 New Jersey school football season with 40 touchdown passes, adding two more in Winslow Township’s 34-21 victory over Ramapo in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 4 state championship game.

Parker through 13 games, according to MaxPreps, has completed 194 of 310 passes for 3,048 yards and 38 touchdowns. The signal caller has also shown off the wheels when he’s needed to, rushing for 137 yards and scoring three times.

For Winslow Township it’s more bad news as they started off Wednesday receiving the news that alumnus head coach Bill Belton was tabbed as the next head coach at St. Augustine Prep. Belton is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in New Jersey high school football.

The Panthers ended this past season with a 13-2 record and finishing at No. 14 in the final 2025 New Jersey high school football rankings.

More about Camden High School

Camden High School in Camden, New Jersey, offers a diverse athletic program encompassing sports such as football, basketball, and track. The school emphasizes both athletic and academic achievement, providing students with opportunities to excel in various sports while promoting discipline, teamwork, and leadership. Camden High boasts dedicated coaching staff and modern facilities to support its student-athletes in reaching their goals and competing at high levels.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Garden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Garden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of New Jersey.