New Jersey High School Football: QB Jalen Parker transferring to Gloucester Catholic

The where-will-he-go saga surrounding where New Jersey high school football Class of 2027 quarterback Jalen Parker for the 2026 season looks to be finally set in stone, according to the passer on Tuesday afternoon.

Parker confirmed he will be transferring to Gloucester City (NJ) Gloucester Catholic for the 2026 season after the quarterback initially putting out publicly he would be heading to Camden. The soon-to-be senior signal caller is coming off of a prolific 2025 season where he became the state’s all-time touchdown passes leader.

“Yes I’m transferring to (Gloucester Catholic) because it will help me in the long run of life,” Parker said to Rivals on Tuesday.

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Parker’s first decision on switching schools came on the same day that Bill Belton had announced that he accepted the head coaching job at St. Augustine Prep, leaving Winslow Township. Currently Parker stands alone with the all-time state record at 107 career touchdown passes and counting heading into his senior season.

The junior finished the 2025 New Jersey school football season with 40 touchdown passes, adding two more in Winslow Township’s 34-21 victory over Ramapo in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 4 state championship game.

Parker through 13 games, according to MaxPreps, has completed 194 of 310 passes for 3,048 yards and 38 touchdowns. The signal caller has also shown off the wheels when he’s needed to, rushing for 137 yards and scoring three times.

The Rams ended this past season with a 0-10 record and finished ranked No. 324 in the final 2025 New Jersey High School Football Massey Rankings.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Garden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Garden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of New Jersey.