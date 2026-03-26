New Jersey High School Football: Red Bank Catholic releases schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is New Jersey, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

The 5-time New Jersey state champion Red Bank Catholic provided their 2026 high school football schedule to Rivals and it’s stacked with some of the best competition from the Garden State and then some.

The first three weeks of the season stand out the most when it comes to the Caseys’ schedule as they will take on defending state champion DePaul Catholic before taking on New York powerhouse St. Anthony’s. Red Bank Catholic also has a Week 5 tilt against state champion Winslow Township, which figures to be another strong matchup.

The full Red Bank Catholic 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Week 0 – DePaul Catholic at Monmouth University

Week 1 – St. Anthony’s (NY)

Week 2 – at St. John Vianney

Week 3 – at Manalapan

Week 4 – Holmdel

Week 5 – Winslow Township

Week 6 – Rumson-Fair Haven

Week 7 – at Donovan Catholic

Week 8 – Wall

Week 9 – St. Peter’s Prep

One of the team’s top returning players is Class of 2029 running back Gabe Kemp, who played in through 13 varsity games was a monster for the Caseys, rushing for 2,076 yards and has scored 19 touchdowns in 2025.

The Caseys went 11-2 last season and finished as the state’s No. 11 ranked team, according to the final New Jersey 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Red Bank Catholic High School

Red Bank Catholic High School, located in Red Bank, New Jersey, offers a comprehensive athletic program with sports like football, basketball, and swimming. The school is dedicated to fostering excellence in athletics, encouraging students to develop their skills, teamwork, and leadership qualities. With a focus on both competitive success and personal growth, Red Bank Catholic provides state-of-the-art facilities and experienced coaching staff to support its student-athletes.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Garden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New Jersey high school football excitement across the state.