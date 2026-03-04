New Jersey high school football state champ to take on Permian (TX) in 2026

Last season it was Don Bosco Prep (NJ) that traveled down to the Lone Star State for a regular season football game, but on Tuesday another a New Jersey high school football powerhouse announced its intention to head out to Texas.

According to a social media announcement via Instagram, Camden (NJ) football shared that they will be traveling to Texas to take on the storied Permian Panthers, the featured team of the popular 2004 film ‘Friday Night Lights.’

Camden last season made program history, winning the 2025 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 2 state championship, defeating Malcolm X Shabazz, 27-8. Now the Panthers are making history once again, becoming the first New Jersey public school to travel down to Texas for a regular season high school football game.

Permian, which finished No. 74 in the final 2025 Texas high school football rankings. had its strongest season in a decade in 2025 when they went 11-2 and fell to state powerhouse Allen, 56-13, in the UIL Class 6A, Division I postseason.

The Panthers of the Garden State ended this past season finishing at No. 14 in the final 2025 New Jersey high school football rankings. Top returner on offense for Camden is junior running back Roman Duckett, who rushed for 730 yards and scored nine touchdowns last fall.

More about Camden High School

