New Jersey High School Football: Triton football names head coach

A New Jersey high school football playoff program of the last two years has decided on who will be their next head coach for the 2026 campaign.

According to a report by the Cherry Hill Courier-Post, Runnemede (NJ) Triton have promoted offensive coordinator Steve Fini to the position of head football coach. Fini has been the team’s play-caller the last five seasons, with the Mustangs averaging 23.8 points per game in 2025.

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“There’s such a positive attitude at Triton right now,” Fini said in the report. “These kids love being Mustangs. Coach Tomeo developed a very good foundation of what we want to do as a program and as a coaching staff. … And this senior class really took on a role on changing the culture around Triton. There’s a lot of positivity here.”

This is a great group of kids who work their tails off. They want to continue the culture that those seniors built. These kids want to make Triton football something that other people don’t think it can be.”

Fini takes over for Domenic Tomeo, who guided the football program for the last decade and change before stepping away. Now Fini will aim to continue the good vibes laid in place by Tomeo, who helped notch the program’s first back-to-back playoff appearances since the 1980s.

It won’t be an easy task as the report states Triton will have to replace 22 seniors that graduated from last year’s team.

Triton in 2025 finished with a 7-3 record and as the state’s No. 125 ranked team, according to the final New Jersey High School Football Massey Rankings.

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