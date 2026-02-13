New Jersey high school girls basketball coach suspended for remainder of season

The Henry Snyder Tigers (NJ) girls basketball will be without their head coach for the rest of the season due to numerous infractions, according to a NJ.com report.

Tigers head coach Reggie Quinn has been suspended for the rest of the 2025-26 season as the result of events that took place in a Feb. 3 matchup with Hudson Catholic and then two days later not taking the court versus Bayonne.

“There was a series of infractions that occurred with the Snyder girls basketball team,” Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League president Jack Baker said via the report. “The HCIAL Controversies Committee met to review what had occurred last week. We consulted with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) and it was deemed that the Snyder girls basketball team would not be entering the Hudson County Tournament this year.”

Quinn explained to NJ.com that in the Feb. 3rd 57-47 loss to Hudson Catholic that the Tigers head coach was keeping his team off the court while trying to move spectators for his players’ safety, in which he acknowledged himself may have worsened the situation overall. Aftermath of the events was Henry Snyder players deciding on their own to not play a Feb. 5 tilt against Bayonne, which Quinn believes was a decision they made themselves.

The Tigers (11-7) two days later after not showing up for the Bayonne game, which the NJSIAA deemed a forfeit by Quinn’s team, Henry Snyder returned to action and pulled of a 54-21 rout of Union City on Feb. 7.

“I was suspended, so I didn’t talk to anybody,” Quinn said via the report about his suspension. “I was at home and we go to play Bayonne and I get a call from my AD and he says the girls aren’t here. I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ … The league blamed me for that also. Now my suspension went from two games to the rest of the year, which makes no sense. There’s no proof I had anything to do with that.”

