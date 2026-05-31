New Mexico's 2025-26 Gatorade Player of the Year heading to New England prep school

Albuquerque (NM) Volcano Vista finished the 2025-2026 New Mexico boys basketball season as the state’s No. 1 team. Now the Hawks are losing arguably the best player in the state due to transferring to a prep school.

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Class of 2027 shooting guard David Lunn III announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s leaving Volcano Vista and transferring to CATS Boston, a prep school located in Braintree, Massachusetts. Lunn was the 2025-2026 New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 20.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists en route to the Hawks winning a fifth consecutive championship.

It’s been a blessing to play at Volcano for 3 years, to win 3 state championships, with the best guys & coaches in the state. Being able to play at home in front of my friends & family has created memories for a lifetime. I’m looking forward to this next Chapter

It’s been a blessing to play at Volcano for 3 years, to win 3 state championships, with the best guys & coaches in the state. Being able to play at home in front of my friends & family has created memories for a lifetime. I’m looking forward to this next Chapter @CATSBoston pic.twitter.com/4jYVzjHrbw — David Lunn, III (@lunn_iii) May 30, 2026

Lunn has started to see his stock rise after winning the state’s POTY award, earning collegiate overtures from Iona and Montana, respectively.

Volcano Vista dominated their way to another New Mexico Class 5A state championship, as they finished the season with a 26-5 record and defeated Cleveland, 66-52, for the title.

More about Volcano Vista High School

“Volcano Vista High School, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is a dynamic and diverse educational institution committed to academic excellence, innovation, and student success. Opened in 2007, VVHS serves a growing community and boasts a strong curriculum, competitive athletics, and a variety of extracurricular programs. With the proud Hawk as its mascot, Volcano Vista fosters leadership, creativity, and school spirit among its students.”

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