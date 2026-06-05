New Mexico's NMAA BOD votes in favor of one-time transfer rule

The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) will enter a new era of student-athlete transferring moving forward.

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According to a report by the Albuquerque Journal on Thursday, the NMAA Board of Directors voted to pass the proposed bylaw that would allow student-athletes one “free” transfer starting with the 2026-27 season. The report states the bylaw didn’t pass through the board unanimously and now the member schools of the association now hold the power of if the rule becomes officially official or not.

“My No. 1 concern is the displacement of any student that currently exists in the system,” Loving Municipal Schools superintendent Lee White said via the report. “And the displacement (because) of a star athlete from another place. I don’t think that’s fair. I’m just frustrated by the fact that it’s come to this. I’m frustrated by the fact that we’re here.”

Belief around the state of New Mexico via multiple reports are that the potential new bylaw will pass the necessary multiple steps it would need to go through in order to go into effect for the upcoming 2026-27 school year.

Thursday was the first of the two hurdles, with the NMAA board now voting in favor of passing the proposed bylaw. Now it will go to the around 160 member schools of the association for a vote, which if passed, would then head into becoming a new bylaw.

When it comes to eligibility for student-athletes in the Land of Enchantment, it is now one step away from reshaping the state’s world of high school athletics as many currently know it.

When it comes to new transfer rules for states around the country, one that has recently voted into law one like New Mexico is over in the Volunteer State with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA).

The TSSAA voted back in late February voted to allow student-athletes one free transfer throughout their eligibility without restrictions. Tennessee has since then placed limited restrictions, with grandfathering in that if you’re a student-athlete who has already transferred in your high school career, that you have used up your one freebie.