The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) member schools have spoke, but by a narrow margin: Student-athlete transferring moving forward will change in the Land of Enchantment.

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According to the Albuquerque Journal’s James Yodice on Monday, the NMAA’s member schools voted to pass the proposed bylaw that would allow student-athletes one “free” transfer starting with the 2026-27 season by a 67-60 vote. Earlier this month, the NMAA’s Board of Directors passed the bylaw, but the vote wasn’t unanimous. Per Yodice, over 30 schools didn’t participate in the voting of the new transfer rule, which will begin this fall.

BREAKING



And there it is. By a 67-60 vote (closer than I thought it would be), the NMAA member schools have voted yes to the eligibility changes. Meaning, students now have one free transfer starting this upcoming school year. — James Yodice (@JamesDYodice) June 22, 2026

The new bylaw has passed the necessary multiple steps it would need to go through in order to go into effect for the upcoming 2026-27 school year.

NMAA eligibility now for student-athletes in the Land of Enchantment has now been reshaped and will change the state’s world of high school athletics as many currently know it.

When it comes to new student-athlete transfer rules for states around the country, one that has recently voted into law one like New Mexico is over in the Volunteer State with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA).

The TSSAA voted back in late February voted to allow student-athletes one free transfer throughout their eligibility without restrictions. Tennessee has since then placed limited restrictions, with grandfathering in that if you’re a student-athlete who has already transferred in your high school career, that you have used up your one freebie.

For New Mexico high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Land of Enchantment, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New Mexico high school football excitement across the state.