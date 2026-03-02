New Palestine (IN) football officially releases 2026 schedule

For the second time in the last few years, a team from the Hoosier State will host national high school football powerhouse IMG Academy Ascenders (Fla.) as New Palestine officially announced its 2026 schedule.

The Ascenders are one of multiple new teams on the Dragons’ 2026 high school football schedule released late last week. New Palestine also announced it will open up the season at home on Aug. 21 against St. Francis (IL), which was ranked No. 19 according to the final Illinois 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

“They are one of the premier programs in the United States, drawing kids from all over the country and even internationally,” New Palestine head coach Kyle Ralph said in a press release. “We needed a game and as a head coach my philosophy is we don’t back away from challenges we take them head on.”

More so, my players work too hard in the off-season for us to just take a bye week and lose an opportunity for them to compete. As a result, our program and players have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to welcome one of the best programs in the country from Bradenton, Florida to New Palestine. We are thrilled for the opportunity to compete and see how willing our kids are to match up against the absolute best of the best.”

The Ascenders ended this past season with a 10-0 record and finishing at No. 1 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings and No. 3 nationally, according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

The full New Palestine 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 15 – Columbus North – Preseason scrimmage

Aug. 21 – St. Francis (IL), 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 – East Central, 7 p.m.

Sep. 4 – at Yorktown, 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Mt Vernon, 7 p.m.

Sep. 18 – at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Sep. 25 – Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 – at Roncalli, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – IMG Academy (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 – Delta, 7:30 p.m.

New Palestine went 14-0 last season en route to winning the IHSAA‘s Class 5A state championship and finishing no. 3, according to the final 2025 Indiana High School Football Massey Rankings.

