The New York Giants play their home games in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Therefore, they should support high school football programs in their backyard. The four-time Super Bowl champions did so by donating $10,000 to Union High School.

As Tap into Union’s Kathy Cryan reported, the Giants donated during the visit by some members of the organization. In addition to the monetary assistance, rookie center Markus Mbow gave a motivational pep talk on how committing to his goals despite the challenges helped him reach the National Football League. Mbow played at Wisconsin’s Wauwatosa East High School before committing to Purdue.

In addition to Mbow, New York Giants head strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman shared pointers on physical preparation, discipline, and recovery. Finally, Giants director of community relations Ethan Medley presented the donation to Union High School head football coach Barris Grant.

The Farmers finished the 2025 New Jersey high school football season with a 3-8 record. However, they won three of their last five games after starting 0-5. Meanwhile, the Giants’ ties with the school also manifest through the Lou Rettino High School Football Coach of the Year award. Named after the former coach who finished with 171 victories at Union, the annual recognition honors mentors who have shown commitment to the sport and their community.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout New Jersey, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.