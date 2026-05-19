New York high school athletics coach steps down after 28 years

Eastchester Senior (NY) longtime athletics head coach in Fred DiCarlo is parting ways with his alma mater, according to a report by the Rockland/Westchester Journal News on Monday afternoon.

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DiCarlo coached football and boys basketball most recently, which the head coach was placed on administrative leave a month and a half ago after an investigation began by the school. The longtime Eagles’ head coach issued a statement to the Eastchester community regarding his resignation.

To Eastchester football community:

Today is one of the hardest days of my life. As a proud head coach of the Eastchester Eagles for close to 30 years, I decided it is not in my best interest to continue my coaching career at Eastchester High School. For the players and families that have been part of the Eastchester Football Family, you know that there are values that the program runs by. Respect for your teammates, families and community is a must. Integrity is critical for our core ethical principles, and the health and well-being of our teammates are non-negotiable. I do not feel these values are important to the school district any longer and with that it is time for me to stop coaching at Eastchester. My hope for my career was this would be the only school I ever coached for since it is my alma mater but hopefully, I can continue coaching somewhere because I love the game of football and the life lessons that come with this great game. To the students I wish you nothing but the best moving forward.

The report says that the school board has already decided on a new head coach in former New Rochelle (NY) Iona Preparatory School player and coach James Mooney. Eastchester had four straight winning seasons before this past year where they won two games through 17 contests.

The Eagles ended this past season with an 2-15 record and finished ranked No. 351 in the final 2025 New York High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

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