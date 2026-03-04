New York high school baseball coach accused of allegedly tanking games rehired

Chris Gruarin was the head coach of the Williamsville East High School (NY) baseball team, but after an opposing team’s manager last season accused the Flames’ bench boss of intentionally throwing a game to get a more favorable playoff seeding, he had decided to take an indefinite leave of absence away from the program.

According to a The Buffalo News report on Monday, Gruarin has been rehired to coach New York high school baseball this spring at Williamsville East. Rivals attempted to reach Williamsville East athletic director Melissa Spada by phone on Wednesday morning, but couldn’t be reached.

The incident in question was that of Hamburg coach Derek Hill accusing Gruarin of throwing a Section VI Class AA playoff game on May 20, 2025 after going up 7-0 to start the contest. Hamburg would end up roaring back and scoring 14 unanswered runs to win the game 14-7. It should be noted that Williamsville East did lose to Hamburg, 2-1, just the day before.

Hill, who wrote a letter to Section VI baseball chairman Robert Parry regarding the allegations last year, felt that Gruarin had purposely thrown the game in order to gain a more beneficial playoff seeding to avoid playing a team from out of the district.

“While we understand that strategy plays a role in competitive sports, deliberately manipulating the outcome of a game raises significant ethical and procedural concerns that affect the integrity of the sectional tournament as a whole,” Hill had said in the letter.

“At the core of high school athletics lies a commitment to sportsmanship, integrity, and fair play. These are not abstract ideals — they are foundational values meant to guide student-athletes as they develop both as competitors and as young adults. When a team chooses to underperform for strategic advantage, it sends a troubling message: that the ends justify the means, and that success is worth more than honesty or effort. While this may not be a violation of an explicit rule, it certainly violates the spirit in which high school athletics are intended to be played. If left unaddressed, it risks normalizing behavior that prioritizes manipulation over merit, and strategic avoidance over genuine competition.”

Spada had previously provided a statement to The Buffalo News after the incident that took place back in the spring of 2025 saying that Gruarin “will be voluntarily stepping away until further notice.” That statement didn’t exactly close the door on Gruarin returning to the program after the accusation, which was acknowledged by the school.

“Coach Gruarin took full responsibility for Tuesday night’s game against Hamburg and recognizes the impact this has had on the student-athletes and community,” Spada added in the statement back in May.

The Flames finished last New York high school baseball season with a 12-8-1 record and their first game of the campaign is slated for March 20 against Frewsburg.