Tensions can run high at the end of any sporting event, but last week in a New York high school boys basketball playoff game in Suffolk County, a tightly contested game finished with spectators brawling with one another.

According to a report by Newsday, the Suffolk County Class AA quarterfinal matchup between Deer Park and Smithtown East ended with fans fighting each other, but no players or coaches were involved in the altercation. Deer Park ended up winning the postseason tilt, 58-56.

“We’re starting a full investigation and sorting through all the details of an unfortunate incident at the conclusion of our boys basketball game. We know some of the people involved and are unfamiliar with others. Because this may involve some of our students, we cannot comment on the specifics,” Deer Park Superintendent Jim Cummings said via the Newsday report.

“The incident had zero to do with players and coaches on either team. We take pride in maintaining ample security to prepare for potential situations like this, ensuring our fans feel safe.”

Per the report, the game was hotly contested in the fourth quarter, with Smithtown East trying to mount a comeback in the final minutes but came up short. Right after the final buzzer sounded, a brawl broke out among spectators, which spilled onto the court. Security escorted both teams off of the court as the brawl took place.

Suffolk County police officers responded to a call at 7:12 p.m., with law enforcement officials confirming the fight involved students, though no arrests were made. School and police are still investigating the incident that took place last week on Friday night.

“The incident tarnished what was a phenomenal playoff game against Smithtown East. Both teams played their hearts out,” Cummings added via the report.

How to Follow New York High School Boys Basketball

For New York high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Empire State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.