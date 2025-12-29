New York High School Boys Basketball Rankings: Top 25 Teams - Dec. 29

The New York high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaigns is one of the most highly competitive seasons of any state around the country as the Empire State is the most passionate when it comes to the hardwood scene.

Taking over the No. 1 spot in our latest New York high school boys basketball rankings are the Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders, which are off to a 6-3 start. The Crusaders are arguably one of the elite programs in the country, but who else should we watch for out of New York when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball teams?

Here's a way-too-early look at the top 25 teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Dec. 29.

1. Archbishop Stepanic Crusaders

If you take one look at the roster Archbishop Stepinac and you’ll easily see why the Crusadersare at the head of the table in New York. This season, the Crusaders bring back a very senior-laden bunch and super talented in the front and back court. Senior four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis returns after averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game last season. The Crusaders will be tough to drive to the rim on as they have a pair of USC commits in 7-footers in Adonis and Darius Ratliff, respectively. Fordham commitment Hassan Koureissi pairs up with Jervis to create one of the best guard combos in the Northeast. Most recent game for Archbishop Stepanic was a 74-70 loss to Montverde Academy.

2. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (4-4)

The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders are coming off a 22-7 record playing one of the toughest schedules in the entire country, finishing with a 81-80 loss to Prolific Prep at the end of 2024-25. What is obvious when taking a look at the talent pool the Crusaders possesses, this team can compete with practically anyone in the nation. Long Island Lutheran has multiple five-star talents in senior 6-foot-5 point guard Dylan Mingo and junior 6-foot-8 forward Moussa Kamissoko. Among other players folks need to have their eyes on that lace ’em up for the Crusaders are Cincinnati commitment Kayden Allen and North Texas pledge TJ Crumble. Though the team has already lost four games, the Crusaders have played in a couple of the nation’s toughest tournaments, including the City of Palms and Jordan Brand Holiday Classic.

3. Christ The King Regional Lions (6-0)

One of the still undefeated teams out of New York high school boys basketball is Christ The King Regional, which finished with a 16-14 record last year. The Lions bring back a talented lineup, which includes 2028 three-star point guard Skye Ragoo, who has an offer currently from St. John’s. Playing one of the tougher schedules in the state, Christ the King Regional has already notched some impressive wins, including recently over No. 5 St. Francis Prep.

4. Iona Preparatory School Gaels (5-1)

Iona Preparatory School got out to a fast start this 2025-26 season, winning their first five games before finally losing their first against District of Columbia’s Gonzaga, 65-52. When looking at the upcoming slate of games for the Gaels, it doesn’t get too much easier as they’ll face off against teams like No. 1 ranked Archbishop Stepinac and No. 8 St. Raymond For Boys. We could either see the Gaels move up fairly fast or downwards rather quickly, depending on the future results against the aforementioned opponents.

5. St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (5-2)

The St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers are coming off a 23-4 season and will look to continue with their winning ways as they return one of the more talented teams in the New York City region. Key players returning for the Terriers begins with Oesoemana Sacko, who is already committed to Fairfield University, and 6-foot-3 sophomore Justin DeSena. The Terriers’ two losses on the season have come against Colorado’s No. 1 ranked Ralston Valley and No. 3 Christ The King Regional.

Massey Ratings New York High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Thomas Jefferson Campus Orange Wave (5-2)

7. St. Raymond For Boys Ravens (3-3)

8. Nazareth Kingsman (6-2)

9. Poly Prep Blue Devils (1-0)

10. Albany Academy Cadets (1-1)

11. Lawrence Woodmere Academy Tigers (0-0)

12. Archbishop Molloy Stanners (7-3)

13. Msgr Scanlan Crusaders (3-2)

14. St. John’s Prep Red Storm (4-0)

15. Cardinal Hayes Cardinals (1-4)

16. Christian Brothers Academy Brothers (6-0)

17. Mount Vernon Knights (4-1)

18. Westhill Warriors (7-1)

19. Holy Cross Knights (4-6)

20. Canarsie Wolfpack (6-2)

21. Chaminade Flyers (2-2)

22. Shaker Bison (4-1)

23. St. Dominic Bayhawk (3-0)

24. Xaverian Clippers (4-2)

25. Forest Hills Rangers (7-0)

How to Follow New York High School Boys Basketball

For New York high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Empire State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.