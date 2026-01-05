New York High School Boys Basketball Rankings: Top 25 Teams - Jan. 5

The New York high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaigns has begun to shift into the second half of the season and things are heating up in the Empire State.

Taking over the No. 1 spot in our latest New York high school boys basketball rankings are the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders, which are off to a 4-4 start playing against some of the best competition in the country. Top two teams are both Crusaders, but who else should we watch for out of New York when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball teams?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a way-too-early look at the top 25 teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 5.

1. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (4-4)

New York’s top high school boys basketball team is the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders as they feature one of the best programs in the country once again. What is obvious when taking a look at the talent pool the Crusaders possesses, this team can compete with practically anyone in the nation. Long Island Lutheran has multiple five-star talents in senior 6-foot-5 point guard Dylan Mingo and junior 6-foot-8 forward Moussa Kamissoko. Among other players folks need to have their eyes on that lace ’em up for the Crusaders are Cincinnati commitment Kayden Allen and North Texas pledge TJ Crumble. Though the team has already lost four games, the Crusaders have played in a couple of the nation’s toughest tournaments, including the City of Palms and Jordan Brand Holiday Classic.

2. Archbishop Stepanic Crusaders (7-4)

If you take one look at the roster Archbishop Stepinac and you’ll easily see why the Crusaders are near the head of the table in New York. This season, the Crusaders bring back a very senior-laden bunch and super talented in the front and back court. Senior four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis returns after averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game last season. The Crusaders will be tough to drive to the rim on as they have a pair of USC commits in 7-footers in Adonis and Darius Ratliff, respectively. Fordham commitment Hassan Koureissi pairs up with Jervis to create one of the best guard combos in the Northeast. Most recent game for Archbishop Stepanic was a 59-50 win over rival Iona Preparatory School in the Crusader Classic, one of the top rivalry games in New York.

3. Christ The King Regional Lions (9-1)

One of the top teams out of New York high school boys basketball is Christ The King Regional, which finished with a 16-14 record last year. The Lions bring back a talented lineup, which includes 2028 three-star point guard Skye Ragoo, who has an offer currently from St. John’s. Playing one of the tougher schedules in the state, Christ the King Regional has already notched some impressive wins, including recently over No. 5 St. Francis Prep.

4. St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (7-2)

The St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers are coming off a 23-4 season and will look to continue with their winning ways as they return one of the more talented teams in the New York City region. Key players returning for the Terriers begins with Oesoemana Sacko, who is already committed to Fairfield University, and 6-foot-3 sophomore Justin DeSena. The Terriers’ only two losses on the season have come against Colorado’s No. 1 ranked Ralston Valley and No. 3 Christ The King Regional.

5. Nazareth Kingsmen (10-4)

The Nazareth Kingsmen (10-4) of Brooklyn enter the Top 5 of our latest New York high school boys basketball rankings this week as this group has really come on hot as of late. Of Nazareth’s losses this season, two of them have come against Archbishop Molloy, but the Kingsmen were able to notch their first victory versus the Stanners. A matchup against No. 2 Archbishop Stepinac this Saturday should be an interesting one in the Empire State.

Massey Ratings New York High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Iona Preparatory School Gaels (8-4)

7. Thomas Jefferson Campus Orange Wave (7-4)

8. Cardinal Hayes Cardinals (4-4)

9. St. Raymond For Boys Ravens (4-5)

10. Poly Prep Blue Devils (1-0)

11. Archbishop Molloy Stanners (9-4)

12. Albany Academy Cadets (2-1)

13. Lawrence Woodmere Academy Tigers (0-0)

14. St. John’s Prep Red Storm (4-0)

15. Christian Brothers Academy Brothers (6-0)

16. Msgr Scanlan Crusaders (7-3)

17. Canarsie Wolfpack (8-3)

18. Shaker Bison (6-2)

19. Chaminade Flyers (4-2)

20. Westhill Warriors (7-1)

21. Fairport Red Raiders (5-0)

22. Penfield Senior Patriots (5-0)

23. Mamaroneck Tigers (7-2)

24. Tappan Zee Dutchmen (5-0)

25. North Rockland Red Raiders (4-0)

How to Follow New York High School Boys Basketball

For New York high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Empire State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.