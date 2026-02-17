New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 17

The New York high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign is closing in on the postseason.

Remaining in the top spot in our latest New York high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings are the

Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders, which are currently 20-4 on the season and continue to be the Empire State’s best team. Besides the red-hot Crusaders, but who else should we watch for out of New York when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball squads?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here's a way-too-early look at the top 25 teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 17.

1. Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders (20-4)

The Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders (20-4) have proven to be the best team in New York as the playoffs loom ahead. This season, the Crusaders senior-laden bunch has led the way and shown off their talent in the front and back court. Senior four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis returns after averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game last season. The Crusaders will be tough to drive to the rim on as they have a pair of USC commits in 7-footers in Adonis and Darius Ratliff, respectively. Fordham commitment Hassan Koureissi pairs up with Jervis to create one of the best guard combos in the Northeast. The Crusaders finished up the regular season with impressive wins over No. 7 Iona Preparatory School and No. 10 Christ The King Regional.

2. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (8-10)

The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (8-10) have been below the .500 mark the last few weeks, but have played some of the top competition in the country. What is obvious when taking a look at the talent pool the Crusaders possesses, this team can compete with practically anyone in the nation. Long Island Lutheran has multiple five-star talents in senior 6-foot-5 point guard Dylan Mingo and junior 6-foot-8 forward Moussa Kamissoko. Among other players folks need to have their eyes on that lace ’em up for the Crusaders are Cincinnati commitment Kayden Allen and North Texas pledge TJ Crumble. Long Island Lutheran lost a 66-63 heartbreaker to Brewster Academy (NH), but bounced back with a 57-50 win over Oak Hill Academy.

3. St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (17-3)

The St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (17-3) have continued with their winning ways as they return one of the more talented teams in the New York City region. Key players returning for the Terriers begins with Oesoemana Sacko, who is already committed to Fairfield University, and 6-foot-3 sophomore Justin DeSena. The Terriers’ only three losses on the season have come against Colorado’s No. 1 ranked Ralston Valley, No. 3 Christ The King Regional and No. 6 Nazareth, respectively. St. Francis Preparatory closes out the regular season with No. 28 Msgr Scanlan.

4. Cardinal Hayes Cardinals (14-6)

The Cardinal Hayes Cardinals (14-6) recently saw their three-game winning streak snapped against Holy Cross in a 67-52 decision. The Cardinals most impressive win of the season came against Iona Preparatory School in a 80-74 decision. With the regular season now to a close, the Cardinals will shift its attention to the postseason.

5. Nazareth Kingsmen (17-7)

The Nazareth Kingsmen (17-7) of Brooklyn remain within the Top 5 of our latest New York high school boys basketball rankings this week as this group has really come on hot as of late. Of Nazareth’s seven losses this season, two of them have come against Archbishop Molloy, but the Kingsmen were able to notch their first victory versus the Stanners. The Kingsmen notched an impressive 67-52 victory over No. 3 St. Francis Prep.

Massey Ratings New York High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Christian Brothers Academy Brothers (17-0)

7. Fairport Red Raiders (16-1)

8. Iona Preparatory School Gaels (15-9)

9. Thomas Jefferson Campus Orange Wave (14-7)

10. Westhill Warriors (16-2)

11. Albany Academy Cadets (3-1)

12. Christ The King Regional Lions (11-10)

13. St. Raymond For Boys Ravens (10-14)

14. Chaminade Flyers (14-4)

15. St. John’s Prep Red Storm (15-2)

16. Penfield Senior Patriots (13-1)

17. Canarsie Wolfpack (14-5)

18. Archbishop Molloy Stanners (14-11)

19. Mamaroneck Tigers (15-3)

20. Holy Trinity Diocesan Titans (15-3)

21. Shaker Bison (14-4)

22. Mount Vernon Knights (13-4)

23. Columbia Grammar-prep School (9-0)

24. Green Tech Charter Eagles (17-1)

25. Xaverian Clippers (12-10)