New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 25

The New York high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign is closing in on the postseason.

For most of the New York high school boys basketball season, remaining at the top of the weekly rankings are the Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders, which are currently 22-4 on the season and are currently riding a 16-game winning streak. Besides the unstoppable Crusaders, but who else should we watch for out of New York when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball squads?

Here’s a way-too-early look at the top 25 teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 25.

1. Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders (22-4)

The Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders (22-4) haven’t lost a game since Dec. 27 to Montverde Academy (Fla.). This season, the Crusaders senior-laden bunch has led the way and shown off their talent in the front and back court. Senior four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis returns after averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game last season. The Crusaders will be tough to drive to the rim on as they have a pair of USC commits in 7-footers in Adonis and Darius Ratliff, respectively. Fordham commitment Hassan Koureissi pairs up with Jervis to create one of the best guard combos in the Northeast. The Crusaders last week notched a pair of blowout wins over Msgr Scanlan and Cardinal Hayes, which the latter was for the 2026 New York Diocesan Championship.

2. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (8-10)

The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (8-10) have been below the .500 mark the last few weeks, but have played some of the top competition in the country. What is obvious when taking a look at the talent pool the Crusaders possesses, this team can compete with practically anyone in the nation. Long Island Lutheran has multiple five-star talents in senior 6-foot-5 point guard Dylan Mingo and junior 6-foot-8 forward Moussa Kamissoko. Among other players folks need to have their eyes on that lace ’em up for the Crusaders are Cincinnati commitment Kayden Allen and North Texas pledge TJ Crumble. Long Island Lutheran lost a 66-63 heartbreaker to Brewster Academy (NH), but bounced back with a 57-50 win over Oak Hill Academy.

3. Cardinal Hayes Cardinals (17-7)

The Cardinal Hayes Cardinals (17-7) recently saw their three-game winning streak snapped against Holy Cross in a 67-52 decision. The Cardinals most impressive win of the season came against Iona Preparatory School in a 80-74 decision. The Cardinals saw their season come to an end in a 67-51 loss to Archbishop Stepinac for the 2026 New York Diocesan Championship.

4. St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (18-5)

The St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (18-5) have continued with their winning ways as they return one of the more talented teams in the New York City region. Key players returning for the Terriers begins with Oesoemana Sacko, who is already committed to Fairfield University, and 6-foot-3 sophomore Justin DeSena. The Terriers’ only five losses on the season have come against Colorado’s No. 1 ranked Ralston Valley, No. 3 Christ The King Regional (twice), No. 6 Nazareth and No. 22 Msgr Scanlan, respectively. St. Francis Preparatory most recent game was a 101-98 loss to Christ The King Regional.

5. Nazareth Kingsmen (17-8)

The Nazareth Kingsmen (17-8) of Brooklyn remains in the Top 5 of our latest New York high school boys basketball rankings, though their season came to an end last week in a loss to Holy Cross. Of Nazareth’s eight losses this season, two of them have come against Archbishop Molloy, but the Kingsmen were able to notch their first victory versus the Stanners. The Kingsmen recently notched an impressive 67-52 victory over No. 3 St. Francis Prep.

Massey Ratings New York High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Christ The King Regional Lions (14-10)

7. Christian Brothers Academy Brothers (18-0)

8. Westhill Warriors (17-2)

9. Thomas Jefferson Campus Orange Wave (14-7)

10. Iona Preparatory School Gaels (16-10)



11. Albany Academy Cadets (3-1)

12. St. Raymond For Boys Ravens (11-15)

12. Fairport Red Raiders (17-1)

14. Penfield Senior Patriots (15-1)

15. Chaminade Flyers (15-4)

16. St. John’s Prep Red Storm (16-2)

17. Holy Trinity Diocesan Titans (16-3)

18. Archbishop Molloy Stanners (14-12)

19. Mamaroneck Tigers (15-3)

20. Canarsie Wolfpack (14-5)

21. Msgr Scanlan Crusaders (11-12)

22. Columbia Grammar-prep School (9-0)

23. Shaker Bison (15-4)

24. Holy Cross Knights (11-17)

25. Green Tech Charter Eagles (17-1)