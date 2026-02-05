New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 4

The New York high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign is closing in on the postseason.

Continuing to take the top spot in our latest New York high school boys basketball rankings are the

Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders, which are off to a 17-4 start and continue to be the Empire State’s best. Besides the red-hot Crusaders, but who else should we watch for out of New York when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball squads?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a way-too-early look at the top 25 teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 4.

1. Archbishop Stepanic Crusaders (17-4)

The Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders (17-4) have proven to be the best team in New York as the playoffs loom ahead. This season, the Crusaders senior-laden bunch has led the way and shown off their talent in the front and back court. Senior four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis returns after averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game last season. The Crusaders will be tough to drive to the rim on as they have a pair of USC commits in 7-footers in Adonis and Darius Ratliff, respectively. Fordham commitment Hassan Koureissi pairs up with Jervis to create one of the best guard combos in the Northeast. The Crusaders finish the regular season with games against No. 7 Iona Preparatory School and No. 10 Christ The King Regional.

2. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (6-8)

The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (6-8) have been below the .500 mark the last few weeks, but have played some of the top competition around. What is obvious when taking a look at the talent pool the Crusaders possesses, this team can compete with practically anyone in the nation. Long Island Lutheran has multiple five-star talents in senior 6-foot-5 point guard Dylan Mingo and junior 6-foot-8 forward Moussa Kamissoko. Among other players folks need to have their eyes on that lace ’em up for the Crusaders are Cincinnati commitment Kayden Allen and North Texas pledge TJ Crumble. Long Island Lutheran will face one of the country’s top high school boys basketball teams when they take on Brewster Academy (NH) Friday night.

3. St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (16-2)

The St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (16-2) have continued with their winning ways as they return one of the more talented teams in the New York City region. Key players returning for the Terriers begins with Oesoemana Sacko, who is already committed to Fairfield University, and 6-foot-3 sophomore Justin DeSena. The Terriers’ only two losses on the season have come against Colorado’s No. 1 ranked Ralston Valley and No. 3 Christ The King Regional, respectively. St. Francis Preparatory closes out the season with a couple Top 25 New York boys basketball teams in No. 6 Nazareth and No. 25 Msgr Scanlan.

4. Cardinal Hayes Cardinals (11-5)

The Cardinal Hayes Cardinals (11-5) saw their seven-game winning streak snapped against Archbishop Stepanic in a 79-62. The Cardinals most impressive win as of recent came against Iona Preparatory School in a 80-74 decision. Cardinal Hayes will be certainly challenged, this week when they face off against No. 25 Msgr Scanlan and No. 28 Holy Cross, respectively.

5. Nazareth Kingsmen (16-7)

The Nazareth Kingsmen (16-7) of Brooklyn re-enter the Top 5 of our latest New York high school boys basketball rankings this week as this group has really come on hot as of late. Of Nazareth’s losses this season, two of them have come against Archbishop Molloy, but the Kingsmen were able to notch their first victory versus the Stanners. The Kingsmen have a tough slate to close out the regular season when they face off versus No. 22 Xaverian and No. 4 St. Francis Prep.

Massey Ratings New York High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Iona Preparatory School Gaels (14-7)

7. Christian Brothers Academy Brothers (13-0)

8. Fairport Red Raiders (14-0)

9. Christ The King Regional Lions (10-9)

10. Westhill Warriors (13-2)

11. Albany Academy Cadets (2-1)

12. Columbia Grammar-prep School (8-0)

13. Thomas Jefferson Campus Orange Wave (11-6)

14. St. Raymond For Boys Ravens (7-12)

15. Holy Trinity Diocesan Titans (15-3)

16. Chaminade Flyers (13-4)

17. Green Tech Charter Eagles (12-0)

18. North Rockland Red Raiders (9-0)

19. Archbishop Molloy Stanners (13-11)

20. Shaker Bison (11-4)

21. Xaverian Clippers (12-8)

22. Canarsie Wolfpack (14-5)

23. Penfield Senior Patriots (8-1)

24. Msgr Scanlan Crusaders (9-9)

25. St. John’s Prep Red Storm (13-3)

How to Follow New York High School Boys Basketball

For New York high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Empire State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.