New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 14

The New York high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign is heating up around the Empire State as the drive towards the postseason officially begins.

Taking back over the No. 1 spot in our latest New York high school boys basketball rankings are the

Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders, which are off to a 9-4 start playing against some of the best competition in the country. Top two teams are both Crusaders, but who else should we watch for out of New York when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball teams?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a way-too-early look at the top 25 teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 14.

1. Archbishop Stepanic Crusaders (9-4)

If you take one look at the roster Archbishop Stepinac (9-4) and you’ll easily see why the Crusaders are near the head of the table in New York. This season, the Crusaders bring back a very senior-laden bunch and super talented in the front and back court. Senior four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis returns after averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game last season. The Crusaders will be tough to drive to the rim on as they have a pair of USC commits in 7-footers in Adonis and Darius Ratliff, respectively. Fordham commitment Hassan Koureissi pairs up with Jervis to create one of the best guard combos in the Northeast. This Saturday, Archbishop Stepanic will be taking on one of the top programs in the country in Notre Dame (Calif.).

2. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (5-5)

One of New York’s top high school boys basketball teams is the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (5-5) as they feature one of the best overall rosters in the country once again. Though the Crusaders dropped their fifth game of the season recently to CIA Bella Vista Prep, they have played elite competition thus far. What is obvious when taking a look at the talent pool the Crusaders possesses, this team can compete with practically anyone in the nation. Long Island Lutheran has multiple five-star talents in senior 6-foot-5 point guard Dylan Mingo and junior 6-foot-8 forward Moussa Kamissoko. Among other players folks need to have their eyes on that lace ’em up for the Crusaders are Cincinnati commitment Kayden Allen and North Texas pledge TJ Crumble. Long Island Lutheran will be facing Compass Prep (Ariz.) and Montverde Academy (Fla.) at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.

3. St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (10-2)

The St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (10-2) have continued with their winning ways as they return one of the more talented teams in the New York City region. Key players returning for the Terriers begins with Oesoemana Sacko, who is already committed to Fairfield University, and 6-foot-3 sophomore Justin DeSena. The Terriers’ only two losses on the season have come against Colorado’s No. 1 ranked Ralston Valley and No. 3 Christ The King Regional, respectively.

4. Christ The King Regional Lions (9-2)

One of the top teams out of New York high school boys basketball is Christ The King Regional (9-2), which finished with a 16-14 record last year. The Lions bring back a talented lineup, which includes 2028 three-star point guard Skye Ragoo, who has an offer currently from St. John’s. Playing one of the tougher schedules in the state, Christ the King Regional has already notched some impressive wins, including recently over No. 5 St. Francis Prep. The Lions’ latest game, though, was a 76-66 loss to No. 18 ranked Xaverian (N.Y.).

5. Nazareth Kingsmen (10-5)

The Nazareth Kingsmen (10-5) of Brooklyn enter the Top 5 of our latest New York high school boys basketball rankings this week as this group has really come on hot as of late. Of Nazareth’s losses this season, two of them have come against Archbishop Molloy, but the Kingsmen were able to notch their first victory versus the Stanners. A matchup against No. 2 Archbishop Stepinac last Saturday ended in a 83-61 loss for the Kingsmen as they look to bounce back tonight against No. 3 ranked St. Francis Prep.

Massey Ratings New York High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Cardinal Hayes Cardinals (6-4)

7. Iona Preparatory School Gaels (8-6)

8. Thomas Jefferson Campus Orange Wave (7-5)

9. St. Raymond For Boys Ravens (5-7)

10. Poly Prep Blue Devils (1-1)

11. Albany Academy Cadets (2-1)

12. Archbishop Molloy Stanners (10-6)

13. Lawrence Woodmere Academy Tigers (0-0)

14. Christian Brothers Academy Brothers (7-0)

15. St. John’s Prep Red Storm (5-0)

16. Fairport Red Raiders (7-0)

17. Xaverian Clippers (6-3)

18. Westhill Warriors (9-1)

19. South Shore Vikings (7-5)

20. Shaker Bison (8-2)

21. Msgr Scanlan Crusaders (8-4)

22. Chaminade Flyers (6-4)

23. Canarsie Wolfpack (9-4)

24. Mount Vernon (5-2)

25. Shenendehowa Plainsmen (8-1)

How to Follow New York High School Boys Basketball

For New York high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Empire State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.