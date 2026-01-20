New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 20

The New York high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign continues to roll into the second half of the season as the postseason looms large ahead.

Remaining firm in the No. 1 spot in our latest New York high school boys basketball rankings are the

Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders, which are off to a 11-4 start as they just recently defeated IMG academy last week. Besides the red-hot Crusaders, but who else should we watch for out of New York when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball teams?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a way-too-early look at the top 25 teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 20.

1. Archbishop Stepanic Crusaders (11-4)

If you take one look at the roster Archbishop Stepinac (11-4) and you’ll easily see why the Crusaders are at the head of the table in New York. This season, the Crusaders bring back a very senior-laden bunch and super talented in the front and back court. Senior four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis returns after averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game last season. The Crusaders will be tough to drive to the rim on as they have a pair of USC commits in 7-footers in Adonis and Darius Ratliff, respectively. Fordham commitment Hassan Koureissi pairs up with Jervis to create one of the best guard combos in the Northeast. The Crusaders return to in-state play as they will take on St. Raymond For Boys on Friday night.

2. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (5-7)

One of New York’s top high school boys basketball teams is the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (5-7) dropped below the .500 mark last week. Though the Crusaders recently dropped contests to CIA Bella Vista Prep and Compass Prep, they have played elite competition thus far. What is obvious when taking a look at the talent pool the Crusaders possesses, this team can compete with practically anyone in the nation. Long Island Lutheran has multiple five-star talents in senior 6-foot-5 point guard Dylan Mingo and junior 6-foot-8 forward Moussa Kamissoko. Among other players folks need to have their eyes on that lace ’em up for the Crusaders are Cincinnati commitment Kayden Allen and North Texas pledge TJ Crumble. Long Island Lutheran will look to bounce back this week against Maryland’s Archbishop Spalding.

3. St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (12-2)

The St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (12-2) have continued with their winning ways as they return one of the more talented teams in the New York City region. Key players returning for the Terriers begins with Oesoemana Sacko, who is already committed to Fairfield University, and 6-foot-3 sophomore Justin DeSena. The Terriers’ only two losses on the season have come against Colorado’s No. 1 ranked Ralston Valley and No. 3 Christ The King Regional, respectively. Tonight will be the state’s top matchup as they take on No. 6 Christ The King Regional.

4. Cardinal Hayes Cardinals (8-4)

Jumping into the Top 5 fray out of the state of New York is the Cardinal Hayes Cardinals as they are winners of five straight games. The Cardinals most impressive win as of recent came against Iona Preparatory School in a 80-74 decision. Cardinal Hayes will be certainly challenged, especially next week when they face off against St. Raymond For Boys and No. 1 ranked Archbishop Stepinac, respectively.

5. Christ The King Regional Lions (10-5)

Dropping down a spot in the latest set of New York high school boys basketball rankings is Christ The King Regional (10-5), which finished with a 16-14 record last year. The Lions bring back a talented lineup, which includes 2028 three-star point guard Skye Ragoo, who has an offer currently from St. John’s. Playing one of the tougher schedules in the state, Christ the King Regional has already notched some impressive wins, including recently over No. 5 St. Francis Prep. The Lions have a chance to notch a second victory over St. Francis Prep as they face off with them tonight.

Massey Ratings New York High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Nazareth Kingsmen (11-6)

7. Iona Preparatory School Gaels (11-7)

8. St. Raymond For Boys Ravens (6-8)

9. Thomas Jefferson Campus Orange Wave (9-6)

10. Christian Brothers Academy Brothers (9-0)

11. Westhill Warriors (11-2)

12. Albany Academy Cadets (2-1)

13. Holy Trinity Diocesan Titans (12-2)

14. Fairport Red Raiders (8-0)

15. St. John’s Prep Red Storm (12-1)

16. Shaker Bison (10-2)

17. Archbishop Molloy Stanners (12-8)

18. Chaminade Flyers (9-4)

19. Xaverian Clippers (10-5)

20. Green Tech Charter Eagles (9-0)

21. Mamaroneck Tigers (9-2)

22. Tappan Zee Dutchmen (9-0)

23. Canarsie Wolfpack (11-4)

24. Holy Cross Knights (7-13)

25. Msgr Scanlan Crusaders (8-7)

