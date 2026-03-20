New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 20

The New York high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign is closing as the state’s top team will have a shot at winning a national championship.

For most of the New York high school boys basketball season, remaining at the top of the weekly rankings are the Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders, which are currently 25-4 on the season and are currently riding a 19-game winning streak heading into the Chipotle Nationals next month. Besides the unstoppable Crusaders, but who else should we watch for out of New York when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball squads?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 teams in the state of New York according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Mar. 20.

1. Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders (25-4)

The Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders (25-4) haven’t lost a game since Dec. 27 to Montverde Academy (Fla.). This season, the Crusaders senior-laden bunch has led the way and shown off their talent in the front and back court. Senior four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis returns after averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game last season. The Crusaders will be tough to drive to the rim on as they have a pair of USC commits in 7-footers in Adonis and Darius Ratliff, respectively. Fordham commitment Hassan Koureissi pairs up with Jervis to create one of the best guard combos in the Northeast. The Crusaders were recently selected to participate in the 10-team Chipotle Nationals tournament.

2. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (10-11)

The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (10-11) have been below the .500 mark the last few weeks, but have played some of the top competition in the country. What is obvious when taking a look at the talent pool the Crusaders possesses, this team can compete with practically anyone in the nation. Long Island Lutheran has multiple five-star talents in senior 6-foot-5 point guard Dylan Mingo and junior 6-foot-8 forward Moussa Kamissoko. Among other players folks need to have their eyes on that lace ’em up for the Crusaders are Cincinnati commitment Kayden Allen and North Texas pledge TJ Crumble. Long Island Lutheran lost a 76-57 decision to SPIRE Academy (OH), but bounced back with a 70-59 win over The St. James Academy (Va.).

3. Cardinal Hayes Cardinals (17-8)

The Cardinal Hayes Cardinals (17-8) recently saw their three-game winning streak snapped against Holy Cross in a 67-52 decision and that was followed up by back-to-back losses to Archbishop Stepinac. The Cardinals most impressive win of the season came against Iona Preparatory School in a 80-74 decision. The Cardinals saw their season come to an end in a 72-59 loss to Archbishop Stepinac for the 2026 New York Diocesan Championship.

4. St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (18-6)

The St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (18-6) remain one of the more talented teams in the New York City region. Key players returning for the Terriers begins with Oesoemana Sacko, who is already committed to Fairfield University, and 6-foot-3 sophomore Justin DeSena. The Terriers’ only five losses on the season have come against Colorado’s No. 1 ranked Ralston Valley, No. 3 Christ The King Regional (twice), No. 6 Nazareth and No. 22 Msgr Scanlan, respectively. St. Francis Preparatory saw their season come to an end after a loss to Iona Preparatory School back on Feb. 25.

5. Albany Christian Brothers Academy Brothers (23-0)

The Christian Brothers Academy (23-0) of Albany breaks into the Top 5 of our latest New York high school boys basketball rankings, with their most recent win being a 80-51 decision over Bishop Ludden Jr Sr. The Brothers have not lost a single game this season as they roll into today’s Class AAA state semifinal against Mamaroneck.

Massey Ratings New York High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Nazareth Kingsmen (17-8)

7. Christ The King Regional Lions (15-10)

8. Iona Preparatory School Gaels (17-11)

9. Thomas Jefferson Campus Orange Wave (14-7)

10. Westhill Warriors (20-2)



11. Albany Academy Cadets (3-1)

12. Fairport Red Raiders (20-1)

13. Penfield Senior Patriots (19-1)

14. St. Raymond For Boys Ravens (12-16)

15. Chaminade Flyers (15-4)

16. Holy Trinity Diocesan Titans (17-3)

17. Mamaroneck Tigers (18-3)

18. St. John’s Prep Red Storm (16-3)

19. Holy Cross Knights (12-18)

20. Archbishop Molloy Stanners (14-13)

21. Msgr Scanlan Crusaders (11-12)

22. Columbia Grammar-prep School (9-0)

23. Tappan Zee Dutchmen (19-2)

24. Shaker Bison (17-5)

25. Canarsie Wolfpack (15-6)