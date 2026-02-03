New York High School Football: Archbishop Stepinac drops 2026 schedule

After a disastrous 2024 season, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) football took a step in the right direction last fall, going 6-5. That’s still below the standard that the Crusaders have lived up to for the last decade-plus.

They finished as the No. 15 team in New York in 2025, per the Rivals Composite Rankings. State titles remain the goal, and Stepinac now knows the road that lies ahead for the 2026 season.

The school has released its schedule, which begins at home on Aug. 29 against Fordham Prep. The Crusaders will play seven of their 10 regular season games at home, including the Oct. 31 finale versus Iona Prep, the No. 1 team in the state last fall.

Offense was a struggle at times for Stepinac in 2025. It averaged just over 20 points per game and only surpassed 30 points once — its season-opening 40-14 win over Brooklyn Abraham Lincoln.

Despite that, it got off to a 2-2 start, then rattled off four wins in a row. It then ran into three of the top teams in the state — St. Anthony’s, Iona Prep and Chaminade — and lost all three. It lost an 18-14 battle to Chaminade in the first round of the AAA state tournament.

The full 2026 Archbishop Stepinac schedule can be seen below:

Aug. 29 — vs. Fordham Prep

Sept. 4 — at CBA Albany

Sept. 11 — vs. Immaculata (N.J.)

Sept. 19 — vs. St. Anthony’s

Sept. 26 — vs. St. Joes by the Sea

Oct. 2 — at Monsignor Farrell

Oct. 10 — at Chaminade

Oct. 17 — vs. St. Peters Boys

Oct. 24 — vs. St. John the Baptist

Oct. 31 — vs. Iona Prep

More about Archbishop Stepinac

“Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, offers a dynamic athletic program featuring sports like basketball, football, and track. The school focuses on nurturing both athletic and academic success, providing students with opportunities to excel in a range of sports. With dedicated coaching, modern facilities, and a commitment to student-athlete development, Archbishop Stepinac aims to foster teamwork, discipline, and leadership among its athletes while maintaining a strong academic foundation.”

For New York high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Empire State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New York high school football excitement across the state.