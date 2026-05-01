New York High School Football: Bronxville releases 2026 schedule
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is New York, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.
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Coming off winning the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Class C state championship, the Bronxville (NY) Bronxville Broncos, recently released their 2026 schedule. The fall slate includes a couple of the program’s practices and a game to be announced at a later date for Sep. 19.
Bronxville had one of the state’s top offenses, led by senior running back Brian Formato, who rushed for 2,255 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2025. Formato graduates this spring and his production is now gone, but the Broncos are slated to returning 2027 quarterback Theo McMurray, who threw for 1,514 yards and 20 touchdowns a year ago.
The full Bronxville 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
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Bronxville Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 22 – at Thiells (NY) North Rockland – Practice
Aug. 29 – at Rye (NY) Rye – Scrimmage
Sep. 5 – Averill Park (NY) Averill Park
Sep. 10 – Nanuet (NY) Albertus Magnus
Sep. 19 – TBD
Sep. 26 – at Dobbs Ferry (NY) Dobbs Ferry
Oct. 3 – Valhalla (NY) Valhalla
Oct. 10 – at Tuckahoe (NY) Tuckahoe
Oct. 17 – Pleasantville (NY) Pleasantville
Oct. 24 – Cold Spring (NY) Haldane
The Broncos ended this past season with a 12-0 record and finished ranked No. 26 in the final 2025 New York High School Football Massey Rankings.
How to Follow New York High School Football
For New York high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Empire State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of New York.