New York high school football coach steps down after 10 seasons

After nearly 20 years in association with Ardsley High School (NY), Dan DiFalco has decided it’s time to step away from New York high school football sidelines.

According to a letter released to the public on Friday morning, DiFalco announced that hes stepping down as the program’s head football coach. DiFalco had been the Panthers’ lead man for a decade and spent the previous nine seasons as an assistant coach.

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“After much thought and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to step down as Head Varsity Football Coach at Ardsley High School,” DiFalco said in the public letter of his resignation. “This is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make. I am unbelievably proud of what our coaching staff and players have accomplished over the past ten years.”

During my first nine years in Ardsley, coaching football at all levels allowed me to learn what it takes to win and how to build and sustain a high-caliber program. I am incredibly grateful for those years and for the dedicated coaches who helped lay the foundation for what Ardsley Football has become. When I took over the program in 2016, I was entrusted with continuing its upward trajectory. Ten years later, through unwavering support and tireless work, we have built a decade of success that will always be remembered.”

DiFalco never had a losing season during his 10 years at the helm, with the program notching multiple nine-win campaigns along the way. During that time, DiFalco guided the program to three Section 1 championships and the Panthers first back in 2018. The team is coming off another postseason appearance, which ended with a 42-26 loss to state finalist Sleepy Hollow.

Ardsley finished with a 6-3 record and as the No. 95 in the state, according to the final 2025 New York High School Football Massey Rankings.

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