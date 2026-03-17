New York High School Football: Monsignor Farrell reveals 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and New York is beginning to stand out of the Northeast as a solid pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.

One of the Empire State’s top high school football teams from the 2025 campaign was the Monsignor Farrell Lions, as they exclusively provided Rivals with their 2026 slate of games. The Lions ran into a buzzsaw in the New York Catholic High School Football League (NYCHSFL) championship game when they faced top-ranked Iona Prep in a rematch from the 2025 regular season, falling 42-20.

Monsignor Farrell will return talented 2028 quarterback Bryce Moye, who had a solid sophomore campaign behind center this season as the signal caller completed 117 of 157 passes for 1,765 yards, 18 touchdowns and just one pick.

The full Monsignor Farrell 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times included.

Aug. 29 – at Holy Spirit (NJ), 4 p.m. – Battle at the Beach @ Carey Stadium in Ocean City, NJ

Sep. 4 – St Peters Boys, 5 p.m.

Sep. 12 – DePaul Catholic (NJ), 1:30 p.m.

Sep. 19 – at Chaminade, 1:30 p.m.

Sep. 25 – at Iona Preparatory School, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 – Archbishop Stepinac, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Xavier, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 – at Cardinal Hayes, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – St. Anthony’s, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30 – at St. Joseph by the Sea, 6 p.m.

The Lions ended this past season with a 9-2 record and finishing ranked No. 2 in the final 2025 New York High School Football Massey Rankings.

For New York high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Empire State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New York high school football excitement across the state.