New York High School Football: Sleepy Hollow reveals 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is New York, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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For the first time in nearly five decades, the Sleepy Hollow Horsemen (N.Y.) won a sectional championship in New York high school football last season and look to not make it a one hit wonder. The Horsemen recently released their 2026 schedule after a groundbreaking season where the program reached the Class B state championship game.

The team will have to cope withe graduation of Rhode Island signee Brayden Richardson, who compiled over 3,000 all-purpose yards and scored 42 touchdowns as Sleepy Hollow won their first-ever Section 1 championship. Richardson defensively accounted for 47 total tackles, three going for a loss, six passes broken up with three interceptions, two of them being returned for touchdowns.

The Horsemen do return starting quarterback Jeremiah Bowen, who last season completed 51 of 86 passes for 1,126 yards, 20 touchdowns and also rushed for nearly 400 on the ground and added four scores. Bowen also intercepted four passes on defense and will be the team’s top returner on defense as well.

The full Sleepy Hollow 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Sep. 3 – Armonk (NY) Byram Hills

Sep. 10 – Montrose (NY) Hendrick Hudson

Sep. 18 – at Thornwood (NY) Westlake

Sep. 26 – Hastings On Hudson (NY) Hastings

Oct. 2 – at Orangeburg (NY) Tappan Zee

Oct. 10 – at Pearl River (NY)

Oct. 16 – Pelham (NY) Pelham Memorial

Oct. 23 – Briarcliff Manor (NY) Briarcliff

2026 Schedule pic.twitter.com/aWZ9l1Me2T — Sleepy Hollow Football (@sleepy_football) May 14, 2026

Sleepy Hollow finished the 2025 season with a 12-2 record and as the No. 49 ranked team, per the final New York 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

For New York high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Empire State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New York high school football excitement across the state.