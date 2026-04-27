New York High School Football: Somers releases 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is New York, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Looking around the Empire State for some of the best high school football programs, you can’t look too far without mentioning four-time New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) state champion Lincolndale (NY) Somers Tuskers. The Tuskers saw their run to try and repeat as state champs come to an end in a 40-17 loss to Rye (NY) Rye.

With the team’s only losses coming to Rye and No. 1 ranked New Rochelle (NY) Iona Preparatory School, the Tuskers are now looking to reset, reload and make a return to the state championship conversation this upcoming 2026 campaign. Somers recently released their schedule for the fall and it features many familiar teams from last season.

The full Somers 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Sep. 4 – at Mamaroneck (NY) Mamaroneck

Sep. 10 – at Brewster (NY) Brewster

Sep. 18 – at Mahopac (NY) Mahopac

Sep. 25 – Peekskill (NY) Peekskill

Oct. 2 – Rye (NY) Rye

Oct. 9 – Shrub Oak (NY) Lakeland

Oct. 16 – Yorktown Heights (NY) Yorktown

Oct. 23 – at Carmel (NY) Carmel

Somers in 2025 finished with a 8-3 record and as the state’s No. 9 ranked team, according to the final New York High School Football Massey Rankings.

For New York high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Empire State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New York high school football excitement across the state.