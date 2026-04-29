New York High School Football: St. Francis reveals 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is New York, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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New York high school football powerhouse Buffalo (NY) St. Francis recently released its 2026 schedule and the Red Raiders will play plenty of familiar opponents throughout the season, with starting Buffalo (NY) Bennett at the front end of the campaign,

The Red Raiders head into the 2026 season with one of the state’s top quarterbacks in Trent Buttles (Rutgers commitment), who last year completed 129 of his 213 passes for 1,929 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 92 times for 657 yards and nine more scores. St. Francis also returns 2027 athlete Domonic Cook Jr. and 2028 athlete Mason Anderson, respectively.

The full St. Francis 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Sep. 4 – at Buffalo (NY) Bennett, 9 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy, 7 p.m.

Sep. 18 – Buffalo (NY) Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 2 p.m.

Sep. 25 – at Youngstown (OH) Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m. at Youngstown State University

Oct. 2 – at Buffalo (NY) Canisius, 2 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Erie (PA) Erie East, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 – at Erie (PA) McDowell, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – Ontario (Canada) St. Andrew’s, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Brooklyn (NY) St Joseph, 7 p.m.

St. Francis finished with a 10-2 record and as the No. 5 in the state, according to the final 2025 New York High School Football Massey Rankings.

For New York high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Empire State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New York high school football excitement across the state.