New York High School Football: Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy reveals 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is New York, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy recently released their 2026 schedule and the highlight of the slate is a Sep. 3rd date with New Rochelle (NY) Iona Preparatory School at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Brothers finished 2025 as one of the state’s best teams after winning the 2025 NYSPHSAA Class AA championship in a 41-12 rout of Saratoga Springs.

CBA brings back one of the state’s top passers on offense in Class of 2027 Gradyn Dixon, who in 2025 completed 124 of 176 (70 percent) passes, 1,884 yards, 26 touchdowns and just four picks. Dixon also added 236 rush yards and seven scores on the ground. 2027 wide receiver Javon Edenfield is the top pass catcher returning for CBA after hauling in 35 passes for 610 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The full Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included for the exception for the Sep. 18 meeting with West Roxbury (MA) Catholic Memorial.

Sep. 3 – New Rochelle (NY) Iona Preparatory School, 7 p.m. – at the JMA Wireless Dome

Sep. 11 – Buffalo (NY) St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Sep. 18 – at West Roxbury (MA) Catholic Memorial, TBD

Oct. 2 – Baldwinsville (NY) Baldwinsville, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Rochester (NY) University Prep Charter School for Young Men, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 – at Buffalo (NY) Canisius, 2 p.m.

Oct. 24 – at Buffalo (NY) St Joseph, 2 p.m.

Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy ended the last season as the state’s No. 3 ranked team, according to the final 2025 New York High School Football Massey Rankings.

For New York high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Empire State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the country.