New York high school football team hires former college coach

Buffalo (NY) Amherst Central High School was on the search for who would be the next head football coach of their program and they decided on someone from the collegiate ranks to run the show.

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According to a social media announcement by the athletics department on Thursday, the Tigers announced that former University of Buffalo offensive analyst/assistant director of recruiting Sean McKeone has been tabbed as the team’s next coach.

Amherst Athletics has announced the hiring of Sean McKeone as our Varsity Football Head Coach. Coach McKeone is a former offensive analyst and assistant director of recruiting for the University at Buffalo football program with over 10 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level.

Sean McKeone, a former offensive analyst and assistant director of recruiting for the University at Buffalo football program, has been named the varsity football coach at Amherst Central. Welcome to Tiger Nation Coach! 🐅 🏈 pic.twitter.com/dByjnHkgWe — Amherst Athletics (@AmherstTigers1) April 23, 2026

The Tigers have fallen on rough times the last three seasons, as the team has finished with a losing record from 2023 to 2025. Last winning season came back in 2022 when Amherst Central went 6-4.

It has been difficult sustaining consecutive winning seasons for the Tigers as they have notched back-to-back above .500 campaigns twice in the last 20 years. McKeone comes to the program with over 10 years of collegiate experience, including also having coached at Stetson University down in Deland, Florida.

Getting points on the board will be something McKeone will have to address as the Tigers only scored 47 points through eight games last fall.

Amherst Central went 1-7 last season and finished as the state’s No. 420th ranked team, according to the final New York 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

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