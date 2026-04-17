New York high school football teams to meet at Buffalo's Broadview Stadium to start 2026

Two of New York high school football’s top teams will meet at the University of Buffalo’s Broadview Stadium to begin the 2026 season.

New York high school football powerhouses St. Francis and Bennett will square off on the night of Sep. 4 at the University of Buffalo’s Broadview Stadium for a season-opening showdown. Both of the programs are considered among two of the state’s Top 25 teams when it comes to the gridiron and reside out of the City of Buffalo.

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The Red Raiders head into the 2026 season with one of the state’s top quarterbacks in Trent Buttles (Rutgers commitment), who last year completed 129 of his 213 passes for 1,929 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 92 times for 657 yards and nine more scores. St. Francis also returns 2027 athlete Domonic Cook Jr. and 2028 athlete Mason Anderson, respectively.

Western New York powers collide in the Battle of Buffalo. 🦬



St. Francis, the defending Monsignor Martin Champions, will take on Bennett, the defending Section VI Class AA Champions on September 4 at the University at Buffalo. 🔥 @SFHSfootballNY pic.twitter.com/ucNL5RIbd8 — KeyStar Network (@KeyStarNetwork) April 16, 2026

Only two losses that the Red Raiders had in 2025 came to Massachusetts power Catholic Memorial (Mass.) and Iona Preparatory School. Bennett proved themselves as one of the Empire State’s better teams as they finished a year ago with their only losses coming to Massillon Washington (OH) and state power Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy.

St. Francis finished with a 10-2 record and as the No. 5 in the state, according to the final 2025 New York High School Football Massey Rankings. Bennett also had an identical record of 9-2 and finished as the state’s No. 21 team.

For New York high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Empire State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New York high school football excitement across the state.