New York high school suspends football program for 2026 season

The 2026 New York high school football season hasn’t started, but teams are already dropping off.

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According to a letter by the school sent out to families, Hicksville (N.Y.) Holy Trinity Diocesan announced the suspension of the 2026 high school football season for the Titans. The football program was coming off a successful 7-4 season and just back in 2021 finished with a perfect 10-0 record. Holy Trinity’s plans are to resume a junior varsity program in 2027 and then a varsity team come 2028.

Holy Trinity principal Brian Colomban in the letter cited that the recent resignation by newly appointed head coach Cain Mack forced the school’s hand in making the tough decision to close up shop for the ’26 campaign. The Titans have offered to student-athletes still interested in playing football opportunities to continue football-specific strength and conditioning throughout the fall. Here’s the letter that was sent out to families in its entirety:

Dear Titan Families,

I hope your summers are going well. I’m writing to you with an update on our football program here at Holy Trinity High School. Late last week, our newly hired Varsity Football coach, Cain Mack, informed administration that he would be resigning from the position effective immediately. This choice was not an easy one for him, and while it was not what we expected we respect his decision and wish him

well moving forward.

As a result, we have made the very difficult decision to suspend our football program for the 2026-2027 school year. That being said, we will continue to offer football-specific strength and conditioning sessions in the brand new athletic training area of our weight room for all that wish to

participate throughout the fall season. Our Athletic Director, Mr. Sloan, will begin a search now for a coach who shares our vision of establishing a strong, lasting foundation for our program, starting with a JV team in the 2027-2028 school year and a Varsity program starting in the 2028-2029 school year.

We are incredibly proud of our school and believe strongly that we are not defined by any one sport or any one program – whether it’s a program we are rebuilding, a program we’ve done well for decades, or a program we’ve just begun. While this situation is disappointing, our main focus does not change: We are a Catholic school, built on a foundation of faith, academics, and student safety, while also providing a variety of opportunities – whether through sports, performing arts, broadcasting, mock trial,

design, our medical program, and more – for students to shine and succeed.

We’ll continue to support our Athletics program as we always have, and are excited that work is well underway on our aforementioned weight room expansion, our brand new and expanded wrestling room, and our fully refurbished and freshly painted gym floor – investments totaling over $100,000 in alumni donations and school funds. And, as you know, this is only a portion of what we’ve invested in

our building over this summer as we move forward toward an exciting future. Athletics-specific questions can be sent directly to Mr. Sloan at [email protected]. All other questions can be sent to me at bcolomban @holytrinityhs.org. If you can’t reach me right away, feel free to contact our new Assistant Principal for Community Outreach, Mr. Scannapieco, at Thank you for your continued partnership and trust as we move forward together in celebration of the many great things Holy Trinity has to offer, and will continue to offer, both now and into the future.

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