New York's CHSAA remain mum on penalties for Archbishop Stepinac boys basketball

The New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) just a week ago sent a letter, signed by president of the Boys’ CHSAA Archdiocese of New York Kevin J. Pigott, to White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac regarding the boys basketball team’s participation in the Chipotle Nationals tournament citing the school was violating an article of the league’s constitution.

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Since then, the topic has gone viral nationally but for the state association overseeing Archbishop Stepinac, the CHSAA has gone quiet and has no further comment, according to a report by Adam Zagoria on Tuesday.

Per the report, the CHSAA has declined further comment on the situation with Archbishop Stepinac’s boys basketball team as the school awaits what potential sanctions may come down to the Crusaders for their participation in the national tourney.

“As I have [been] counseled, I will have to turn down this opportunity to comment,” Pigott said in the report.

Pigott isn’t the only one that has decided to not comment on the current happenings with Stepinac as CHSAA basketball commissioner Paul Gilvary also added he had nothing to say at this time.

“I have no comment about Stepinac,” Gilvary said.

The penalties are stemming from the Chipotle Nationals not being deemed a sanctioned NFHS sporting event, with Archbishop Stepinac not being granted permission by the CHSAA. The aftermath of not receiving permission from the state to allow the Crusaders to play in the non-sanctioned could result in major sanctions towards the boys basketball program.

“No member school of the Association will be permitted to participate in a post-schedule tournament or game unless secondary school authorities in accordance with CHSAA standards conduct the contest. In all cases, permission to compete must be secured by the league president,” Pigott said in the letter to Archbishop Stepinac when the CHSAA contacted the school about the violations.

Among the potential penalties that could be handed down to Crusaders for participating in the Chipotle Nationals is a two-year probation period, which if broken, could lead to stiffer sanctions, including a possible playoff ban.

Also on the table is a likely eight-game suspension for Stepinac head coach Pat Massaroni from the CHSAA.

According to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings, Archbishop Stepinac finished as the country’s No. 4 ranked team.

More about Archbishop Stepinac

“Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, offers a dynamic athletic program featuring sports like basketball, football, and track. The school focuses on nurturing both athletic and academic success, providing students with opportunities to excel in a range of sports. With dedicated coaching, modern facilities, and a commitment to student-athlete development, Archbishop Stepinac aims to foster teamwork, discipline, and leadership among its athletes while maintaining a strong academic foundation.”

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