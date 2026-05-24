Newman School (Mass.) announces hiring of new boys basketball coach

With Jackson Johnson reportedly accepting the head boys basketball coaching position at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Boston (Mass.) The Newman School wasted no time in finding his replacement.

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The school announced the hiring of former Southborough (Mass.) St Mark’s School head coach Justin Perron as the Cardinals’ next lead man. Perron recently led St. Mark’s School to a Class B Large championship and now takes over one of the region’s top boys basketball programs.

Welcome to Boston, Justin Perron! Newman is thrilled to announce Justin Perron as the head coach of the Cardinals! Justin has spent the past 4 years rebuilding the St. Mark’s program culminating with the 2026 New England Championship! Newman is fortunate to have Justin’s leadership to accelerate the future of Newman basketball!

Welcome to Boston, Justin Perron! Newman is thrilled to announce Justin Perron as the head coach of the Cardinals! Justin has spent the past 4 years rebuilding the St. Mark’s program culminating with the 2026 New England Championship! Newman is fortunate to have Justin’s… pic.twitter.com/dblX6h99j2 — Newman School Basketball (@Newman_Hoops) May 22, 2026

Perron takes over for Johnson, who led the Cardinals the last four years and put together guided one of the best boys basketball programs in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC), winning 38 contests and multiple titles.

“Everything that is Newman, it is just an amazing place for all the right reasons,” Perron said to the New England Basketball Journal. “They really have an amazing platform that they’ve built, and to work really closely with John Carroll again is incredibly exciting to me. They’ve already accelerated the program too, so everything they’ve done before I got here has been just the best and now to continue that and even accelerate it is just incredibly exciting to see the resources, the platform that Newman already has and we’re already increasing those things to make sure it continues to be the best prep opportunity in the country.”

The Newman School ended this past season with a 18-3 record and finishing at No. 100 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

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