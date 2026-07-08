NFHS announces larger first base option for baseball

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced on Wednesday morning via a press release that starting in 2027, high schools across the country will have the option of using a 18-inch first base or the double first base.

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The new first base option was one of several rule changes the NFHS announced, which has been proven as effective in helping reduce player collisions and improving player safety all around.

“The NFHS Baseball Rules Committee believes that providing schools with the option of using either an 18-inch first base or a double first base gives administrators the flexibility to enhance player safety while recognizing the varying needs and resources of member schools,” Director of sports and liaison to the NFHS Baseball Rules Committee Elliot Hopkins said in the press release. “Both options are designed to reduce the potential for collisions at first base and support a reduced risk playing environment without changing the fundamental nature of the game.”

Among the other announced changes the NFHS released are the following:

Eye shade must be a solid stroke and not include words, numbers, logos or other symbols within the eye shade.

One-way electronic communication will now be allowed from the coach to the pitcher and/or the catcher for the purposes of calling pitches.

Effective in 2028, there will be an additional class of permitted non-wood bats. Bats that are not made of a single piece of wood shall meet either the USA Baseball Batted Ball Coefficient of Restitution (USA Baseball BBCOR) of .50 or the USA Baseball Bat Performance Standard (-4, -5, -6). Bats must be labeled with a silkscreen or other permanent certification mark.

Use of electronic communication devices by players on the field is prohibited (except as outlined with one-way coach to player communication). This includes amplifying devices, wireless communication devices, headphones, etc., for the purposes of recording, streaming or transmitting audio or video. The prohibition does not include medical devices.

Coaches will be allowed to use a handheld electronic scoring device or other scoring material while in the coach’s box.

When using a tiebreaker to end a regulation game, an option is now available to start each half-inning with a runner on second base. The runner would be the last scheduled batter in that respective half-inning.

“In addition, the NFHS remains committed to fostering the growth and development of high school baseball players,” Hopkins added in the release. “As the game continues to evolve with the adoption of the USA Baseball BBCOR standard, expanding the available drop-weight options provides younger and developing players with additional opportunities to build proper mechanics, confidence and skills while maintaining the safety and performance standards expected in education-based athletics.”