NFHS introduces new rules for 2026 high school football season

High school football players must adjust to new rules prescribed by the National Federation of State High School Associations. In a press release, the NFHS Football Rules Committee introduced a rule that can minimize injury risks.

Previously, Rule 9-4-7 on the NFHS Football Rule Book stated that defensive players cannot use their hands to slap the blocker’s head. However, starting in 2026, the rule will equally apply to players on both sides after eliminating the words “blocker’s” and “defense.”

Likewise, the NFHS also introduced a change on where high school football quarterbacks and wear play cards. Originally, quarterbacks can only wear it on their wrist or their arm. Starting in 2026, they can also wear play card on their belt as well.

In addition to these rule changes, NFHS member schools must also factor in two other rule changes approved that will become effective over the next two seasons. First, the modified Rule 1-5-2d on arm sleeve specifications will take effect starting in 2027. The new rule states, “arm sleeves, whether attached to a shirt or unattached, manufactured to enhance contact with the football or opponent, must meet the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) specification at the time of manufacture. Arm sleeves must have a permanent, exact replica of the SFIA arm sleeve seal (meets SFIA specification), that must be visible and appear legibly on the exterior of the arm sleeve.”

Meanwhile, starting in 2026, tooth and mouth protectors must not have any attachments that do not help protect those body parts. Also detailed under Rule 1-5-1d (5) is that these protectors must not have anything that is a health risk to all players.

The print version of the 2026 high school football rules will be available on April. Similarly, the digital version will also be available through the NFHS website. These rules will affect the 1,069,654 high school football players based on the 2024-25 NFHS High School Athletics Participation Survey. Of this number, 1,029,588 participate in 11-on-11 boys’ football.