NFHS Launches Free Course on Sports Betting Risks for High School Students

The NFHS has introduced a free course to inform coaches, administrators, student-athletes, and parents about the dangers of these gambling products amid a nationwide increase in high school students’ online sports betting.

The course, accessible via the NFHS Learning Center, examines the rapid expansion of sports betting, problem gambling, preventive measures, the importance of competition integrity, and the potential repercussions for students.

Sports betting is very visible in the culture in which today’s students are growing up. With specialized apps, social media promotion, and betting-focused coverage incorporated into major sports broadcasts, sportsbooks and prediction markets are more accessible than ever. Despite the risks to one’s finances and mental health, the course examines how ongoing exposure can normalize gambling.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized online and digital sports betting in 2018, the multibillion-dollar market has grown rapidly.

Although it is illegal for minors to gamble in the United States, and local school districts and state high school associations have regulations prohibiting interscholastic athletes from engaging in sports betting, the course describes how these platforms’ accessibility and gamification have led to increased use among high school students. Since decision-making and impulse control are still developing during adolescence, teens may be more vulnerable to risky behaviors related to gambling.

Only 1 in 4 parents have talked to their teen about online betting, and 1 in 6 say they probably wouldn’t know if their child was betting online, according to a University of Michigan Health national survey. Furthermore, according to a nationwide study on youth gambling, 68% of people between the ages of 12 and 21 reported gambling in the previous year, with 2% meeting the criteria for problem gambling and 6% at-risk.

Examples of the detrimental effects of sports betting on student-athletes, including financial hardship, mental health issues, strained relationships, and long-term effects on well-being, are presented throughout the course. It can also damage a school’s reputation and interfere with team dynamics. The new course aims to help adults and students recognize warning signs and make informed decisions, as early awareness is crucial for prevention.