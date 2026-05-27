NFL Academy (UK) releases 2026 football schedule

When it comes to high school football overseas, there’s one team that immediately comes to mind for many fans and that’s London-based NFL Academy. The elite high school football team, made up of players from Europe, Africa and other countries, plays against many of the top programs in the United States and 2026 is no different.

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The NFL Academy’s primary headquarters in London is over at Loughborough University, with the other location for the elite football development campuses second located on the Gold Coast in Australia.

When it comes to playing some of the top high school football programs out of the United States, NFL Academy has sought out the best competition, with the academy facing the likes of such as Edgewater, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), De La Salle (Calif.), and IMG Academy. NFL Academy currently holds an overall record of 2-7 against American-based teams, but is undefeated against European opponents.

This season, NFL Academy will play four different teams from the mainland, with two being from Ohio, one visiting from Georgia and a trip to the Sunshine State in Florida. The team’s top prospect currently is 2028 three-star tight end Tarquin Schwalger (6’6, 260).

The full NFL Academy 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 20 – Marietta (Ga.)

Aug. 28 – at Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban

Sep. 4 – Massillon (Ohio) Washington

Sep. 12 – GB Football Development (UK)

Sep. 19 – Programm Berlin (Germany)

Sep. 26 – Nurnberg Rams (Germany)

Oct. 3 – Benelux Football (France)

Oct. 6 – Friendship Bowl Academy (Mexico)

Oct. 16 – at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Nov. 7 – Spanish National Team U19 (Spain)

Nov. 14 – at Team Austria U19 (Austria)

The 2026 UK NFL Academy schedule is locked in 🌎



This year we will be facing more teams than ever, in eleven matchups that includes four against U.S. opposition! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yDvEt0qXhN — NFL Academy (@NFLAcademy) May 27, 2026

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