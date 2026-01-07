NFL defensive lineman had players at his high school alma mater fitted for suits

Some athletes who have made it to the National Football League have given back to their high school alma mater. It could be through advising on the sidelines during games or giving monetary donations.

However, a veteran NFL defensive tackle opted to have players from a Texas high school football team fitted for suits. The Dallas Cowboys’ Solomon Thomas ensured that the players from Coppell High School got their tailor-made Hugo Boss suits.

Fresh Threads 🧵 @SollyThomas90 visited his former school, Coppell High School, to get the football team fitted for new suits! #DallasCowboys | @HUGOBOSS



🔄 Repost to vote for Solly for the #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/GDlUFDp1wG — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 2, 2026

Thomas was a four-star high school recruit who had a combined 21 sacks and 167 tackles during his junior and senior years. He played college football at Stanford before the San Francisco 49ers selected him as the third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

After playing for the Niners, the 2016 Morris Trophy winner also played for the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Jets, and the Cowboys. Thomas played eight games for the Cowboys this season, finishing with 18 tackles and a pass deflection.

Meanwhile, Coppell finished with a 10-2 record last season. Their campaign ended with a loss to North Crowley in the Texas high school football Class 6A Division I regionals. That record was nearly identical to the 10-3 mark Thomas experienced in his final year of high school football. In that year, Coppell lost to Round Rock in the third round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs.

