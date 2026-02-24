NFL RB Julius Chestnut returns to his high school alma mater

Julius Chestnut has established a National Football League career despite going undrafted in 2022. He carved a role as return specialist for the Tennessee Titans, giving him playing time in all 17 games during the 2024 season. The Titans re-signed him for the 2025 season and he tallied 633 kick return yards in three years.

Due to his success in the NFL, Chestnut shared some of his blessings by returning to his high school alma mater, Maryland’s Archbishop Spalding. As posted on the school’s official account on X, “Last week, we welcomed back Julius Chestnut ’18 to Archbishop Spalding High School! He treated students & faculty to pizza and spent time with our football program. We love seeing our Cavaliers come home to inspire the next generation!”

Julius Chestnut treated the current crop of Cavaliers for winning four consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Conference A league championships from 2022 to 2025. They defeated McDonogh to secure their fourth straight title and third consecutive win over Eagles in the title game.

Meanwhile, Chestnut had two successful seasons with Archbishop Spalding. He helped the Cavaliers to an 8-3 finish in 2015 and 9-2 the following year.

After Julius Chestnut played for the Cavaliers, he played for Connecticut’s Sacred Heart University. While with the Pioneers, he earned an Associated Press FCS 3rd Team All-American selection in 2019 and a 1st Team All-American nod in 2021.

