NFL stars Puka Nacua, JaMarr Chase set to coach in Overtime OT7 league

Overtime’s fifth season of the OT7 league — which features some of the nation’s top college football recruits — will now have an equally star-studded coaching roster.

On Thursday, Overtime announced that Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua, and rapper Gunna will all coach teams in the league’s upcoming 7v7 circuit this spring.

Chase and Nacua will lead two newly created squads, with Chase helming Team Uno. Based out of Southern California, the roster will include Ohio State four-star quarterback commit Brady Edmunds and Arizona State wide receiver commit Nico Bland. Nacua, a Utah native, will lead some of the best players from the Beehive State, including four-star athlete Bode Sparrow and edge rusher Krew Jones. His team’s name will be announced at a later date.

Gunna, a multi-platinum rapper originally from Georgia, will lead the Wunna Warriors. The squad was founded in 2025 but will be making its OT7 debut this season. Based out of Texas, they’ll be led by No. 1 overall 2027 recruit John Meredith III, elite wide receiver Julian Caldwell, and 2028 quarterback Trey Wright.

The league’s fifth season will begin March 21–22 at Dallas College Mountain View Campus with five weekends of competition before the finals in June. Those weekends are as follows:

– March 21-22

– March 28-29

– April 11-12

– April 18-19

– April 25-26

The OT7 Finals will be held June 11-14 at a location to be announced later.

Loaded rosters expected again for OT7 this spring

Over the past half-decade, the league has featured some of the most notable names in high school football including Carnell Tate (Ohio State), Makai Lemon (USC), Dante Moore (Oregon), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), Bryce Underwood (Michigan), Malachi Toney (Miami) and more.

Among the notable prospects expected to participate in this year’s league include Trayvis Hunter, Nebraska QB commit Trae Taylor, wide receiver Eric McFarland, 2028 athlete A’Mir Sears, Ohio State 5-star WR commit Jamier Brown, 2028 receiver Braylon Clark, Georgia 5-star RB commit Kemon Spell, athlete Xavier Sabb, coveted 2028 quarterback Neimann Lawrence, and 2027 blue-chip QB Israel Abrams.