Niceville (Fla.) football releases 2026 schedule

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the Florida Panhandle region, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Niceville, which recently released its 2026 schedule, heads into a new era under the watch of a new head coach in longtime assistant Adron Robinson. Now the program will move ahead with Robinson guiding the team as the Eagles are slated to return 2027 three-star linebacker Noah Renes and 2029 standout running back Jakobe Gilyard.

Robinson replaces Robert Morgan, who stepped down as the program’s head coach in late March. Morgan came to Niceville as a well decorated head coach from the Peach State as the former Marietta Blue Devils’ head coach compiled 224 victories (.716 winning percentage) along with eight final four appearances and three state championships overall.

The full Niceville 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included in every game.

Aug. 14 – at Fort Walton Beach Vikings (Fla.), 7 p.m. – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – Prattville Lions (Ala.), 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 – West Florida Jaguars (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 4 – Panama Beach (Fla.) A. Crawford Mosley Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – Navarre Raiders (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 18 – at Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee Indians, 7 p.m.

Sep. 25 – Cantonment (Fla.) Tate, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 – Tallahassee (Fla.) Amos P. Godby Cougars, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Pace Patriots (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 – at Crestview Bulldogs (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – at Dunnellon Tigers (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Niceville 2026 Schedule pic.twitter.com/9M6WnhFsNv — Niceville Football (@Niceville_FB) June 3, 2026

The Eagles ended this past season with a 6-5 record and finished ranked No. 79 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Niceville High School

Niceville High School, located in the Florida Panhandle, is known for its strong academic and athletic programs. The school provides a challenging curriculum that prepares students for post-secondary success while offering a wide array of extracurricular activities, particularly in athletics. The Eagles have a tradition of excellence in sports, with highly competitive teams across various disciplines.