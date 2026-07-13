Nick Gentry joins Thompson (Ala.) as an assistant coach

Alabama’s top high school football team heading into the 2026 season, the Thompson Warriors (Ala.), are adding a former head coach within the state to their staff, according to a announcement by the program.

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Thompson officially announced the addition of former Pell City head coach Nick Gentry to the program’s coaching staff for the 2026 season. Gentry led the Panthers for two seasons (2024-25) and compiled a 12-10 record over the course of two seasons.

We are excited to welcome Coach Nick Gentry! Coach Gentry will join the Varsity Football staff. Go Warriors! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/pxMpJZGNpg — THS Athletics (@athletics_ths) July 10, 2026

Gentry is a former University of Alabama and won multiple BCS national championships (2009 & 2011) as apart of Nick Saban’s very first four-year class. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Gentry racked up 44 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

After his playing days, Gentry went on to coach college football at Jacksonville State, where he coached defensive line and outside linebackers for the Gamecocks. Now Gentry will join a Warriors’ team that’s looking to etch their name as one of the best high school football programs in the nation this fall.

The Warriors will open up the 2026 campaign on the road against Phenix City Central, an adversary they usually see on their road to the state championship game. Aug. 27th is another major showdown as Thompson hosts last year’s Class 6A state champion Clay-Chalkville, which finished 15-0 in 2026.

Led by head coach Mark Freeman, the Warriors will bring back one of the most talented teams in the Southeast as Thompson is slated to bring back 2027 Oregon defensive line commit Cam Pritchett and Alabama quarterback pledge Trent Seaborn.

Thompson ended the last season with a 11-4 record and as the state’s No. 1st ranked team, according to the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Thompson High School

“Thompson High School, located in Alabaster, Alabama, is a distinguished public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Thompson’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state-level success. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.”