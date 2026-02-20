Nick Saban continues to have a busy schedule after ending his coaching career in 2023, due mainly to his role as ESPN College Gameday analyst. With college football in its offseason, the esteemed mentor will share his wisdom at a Tennessee high school.

As The Tennessean’s Paul Skrbina reported, Saban will deliver a keynote address on May 8 at Lipscomb Academy. His activities on that day include a VIP dinner at the George Shinn Center and a moderated question-and-answer session. After which, he will address the crowd at Allen Arena and general admission tickets for this address will be available starting on February 27.

Lipscomb Academy athletic director Jake House mentioned that the proceeds from Nick Saban’s visit will benefit the school’s athletic programs. Recently, the school made headlines after former NFL player Trent Dilfer returned as the school’s head football coach. Meanwhile, Saban also recently became a minority owner of the National Hockey League’s Nashville Predators.

Before joining ESPN, Nick Saban coached the Alabama Crimson Tide for 16 years and won six National Championships. He also won another national title with LSU during the 2003 season. Saban also had head coaching stints at Toledo and Michigan State, as well as with the Miami Dolphins in the National Football League. The Kent State alum also had coaching stints at Syracuse, West Virginia, Ohio State, Navy, the Houston Oilers, and the Cleveland Browns.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Tennessee.