Nike EYBL Scholastic League: Session IV Day 3 Schedule

Day three of the Nike EYBL Scholastic League session IV event at the Las Vegas Convention Center gets underway in just under 30 minutes. The event, which is headlined by EYBL leaders Team Herro taking on Expressions and a clash between Team Durant and Vegas Elite, gets underway at 12:00 p.m. PST.

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During days one and two of the event, Team Herro, led by Kaukana Freedom (Wis.) four-star Donovan Davis, a top-50 prospect nationally according to Rivals Industry Rankings, went 2-0, defeating AB Elite and City Rocks.

On the losing side for AB Elite, one of the top three prospects from the class of 2027, Orlando Southeastern Prep (Fla.) five-star Beckham Black featured, putting up 18 points in the 51-52 loss. Elsewhere, Prep teammate and the top prospect in the nation according to Rivals Industry Rankings, CJ Rosser, also featured for Team United.

Ahead of today’s session, the featured matchups include a clash between Team Durant and Vegas Elite, a key matchup for both teams when it comes to Peach Jam qualification. Five-star Clearwater Calvary Christian (Fla.) prospect Cayden Daughtry also matches up against Rosser and Team United.

Ahead of today’s session, here is the full slate of today’s games from Session IV Day 3 of the Nike EYBL Scholastic League in Las Vegas.

NIKE EYBL Session IV Day 3 Schedule:

12:00 PM – Arizona Unity vs Utah Prospects

12:00 PM – Team Durant vs Vegas Elite

12:00 PM – CP3 vs Team Thad

12:00 PM – Florida Rebels vs Team United

1:30 PM – Drive Nation vs PSA Cardinals

1:30 PM – AB Elite vs Team Why Not

1:30 PM – City Rocks vs Uplay Canada

1:30 PM – Expressions vs Team Herro

3:00 PM – Mokan Elite vs Team Durant

3:00 PM – Jet Academy vs Team Melo

3:00 PM – LivOn vs Team Takeover

3:00 PM – Nightrydas vs Team Final

4:30 PM – Indy Heat vs PG Elite

4:30 PM – JL3 vs Pro Skills

4:30 PM – MeanStreets vs NYRens

4:30 PM – NY Lightning vs Oakland Soldiers

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